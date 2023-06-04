Staněk was twelfth in the main F2 race in Barcelona

12
British Oliver Bearman won in Spain and claimed his third triumph of the season. His teammate Frederik Vesti from Denmark, who dominated the sprint on Saturday, continues to lead the championship.
The seventh race weekend of the F2 series is scheduled after the break on the first weekend of July in Spielberg, Austria.
|Formula 2 car championship race in Barcelona
|1. Bearman (Brit./Prema) 56:56,729
|2. Fitipaldi (Bras./Rodin Carlin) -2,844
|3. Martins (Fr./ART Grand Prix) -3,487
|…
|12. Stanek (CZ/Trident) -42.887.
|Running order
|1. Vesti (Danish/Prema) 110
|2. Pourchaire (Fr./ART Grand Prix) 99
|3. Iwasa (Japan/DAMS) 70
|…
|17. Stand 7