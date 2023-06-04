Home » Staněk was twelfth in the main F2 race in Barcelona
Sports

Staněk was twelfth in the main F2 race in Barcelona

by admin
Staněk was twelfth in the main F2 race in Barcelona

British Oliver Bearman won in Spain and claimed his third triumph of the season. His teammate Frederik Vesti from Denmark, who dominated the sprint on Saturday, continues to lead the championship.

The seventh race weekend of the F2 series is scheduled after the break on the first weekend of July in Spielberg, Austria.

Formula 2 car championship race in Barcelona
1. Bearman (Brit./Prema) 56:56,729
2. Fitipaldi (Bras./Rodin Carlin) -2,844
3. Martins (Fr./ART Grand Prix) -3,487
12. Stanek (CZ/Trident) -42.887.
Running order
1. Vesti (Danish/Prema) 110
2. Pourchaire (Fr./ART Grand Prix) 99
3. Iwasa (Japan/DAMS) 70
17. Stand 7
See also  Formula 1 changes format at sprint weekends

You may also like

Serie A: Napoli-Sampdoria, party at Maradona – Calcio

Triathlete Kuříková was sixth at the EC, because...

French Open 2023: Doubles team disqualified after Miyu...

Barcelona turns final against Wolfsburg

“My great-grandfather Hitler’s teacher”- breaking latest news

Eric Gordon (basic details about Eric Gordon)

Panthers vs. Golden Knights: NHL Stanley Cup Final...

Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after fourteen seasons

Gerardo Berodia’s first public display of love for...

Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School women’s football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy