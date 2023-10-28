Hiuzz “Epea II” album review (2023)

Very elaborate bass lines, playful rhythms and not so dirty guitars in songs that are melodic. They have released two EPs, and in this second one they have combined distortion and clean sound perfectly, leaving significant spaces for melodies. Josu Arizaleta, Markel Flores and Julen Izkue are Hiuzz and, be careful, because they can also play a role in the near future, at least in the underground scene.

The songs are easy to listen to, there are 5 of them, completely self-produced. And that is also worth emphasizing. Because both the first work and the second must be understood as models, or at least that’s what they say. When they enter a studio, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’re speechless.

Both ‘Nola’ and ‘Hegaka escapo’, both songs are on the border between the 80’s and the 90’s, both are quite introspective weeks. In the first, they are talking about the importance of living in peace with oneself, and in the second, they are telling us how much it costs to say goodbye when a relationship comes to an end.

But in the third song, the song ‘Pedal kolpe bat’, everything takes a different turn. It’s rock&roller, the effects of the voice and the purity of the guitar somehow embrace us. And all this makes sense in the song, because the members of the Hiuzz group make us look at the fear we have of loneliness and oblivion. After enjoying it, they encourage us to release everything, it can be said that it is a song that helps to release the inside. And this is where the heavier guitars and basses come into play. A song with a nice contrast to anything.

Something similar happens with the song ‘Everything is not the same’. Between the distortion of the guitar and the bass, it all takes on a great body, and I would say that Julen Izkue has mastered this very well when mixing. The solo performed by Josu Arizaleta on the bass should also be highlighted. It becomes clear how important Arizaleta’s work has been on the album by the time this episode is offered to him, but here he had his moment, he enjoyed it.

The fifth and last song, ‘Amildegi ertz’, begins again with a moment of falling in love with the bass. But above all, it must be said that it is a song with an incredible light, one of those that makes someone on the edge of the abyss look to the sky instead of looking at the ground. Considering all the despair and darkness seen throughout the album, always looking at the lyrics of course, which gives it a rounded closure. We could almost say that this song turns it into a concept album if we try to connect it with the rest. But it is not so.

Hiuzz is a trio that has released its second EP in a few months, is aiming for a future album and wants to enjoy and enjoy live shows. We will see what kind of future this iruindar project has.

