

HKU research reveals the mechanism of the new coronavirus invading cells, which will help the development of targeted drugs



China News AgencyHongkongChina News Service, February 21 (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) announced on the 21st that a new study reveals the mechanism of the new coronavirus invading cells, which is believed to be very important for the development of drugs against the Omicron mutant strain.

It is reported that the research was led by Assistant Professor Zhu Xuan and Clinical Associate Professor Chen Fuhe of the Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, HKU. The research team found that the membrane-type matrix metalloproteinase (MT-MMP) and disintegrin metalloproteinase (ADAM) on the cell membrane, as the intermediary of invading cells, can guide the invasion of the new coronavirus, and at the same time enhance the response to Omicron BA.1 efficiency. This discovery provides a new research strategy for the comprehensive treatment of Omicron BA.1 and its variants effectively by inhibiting MMP. The research results have been published in the international scientific journal “Science Advances”.

The researchers conducted in vitro and in vivo drug studies against the two proteases. Laboratory cell model results show that MMP inhibitors can reduce the virus load in human lung and intestinal cells by 96% and 85%; hamster in vivo model drug research also shows that MMP inhibitors can significantly reduce the lung virus load of the new coronavirus The dose can reduce the damage of hamster lung tissue, and compared with the original virus strain, the MMP inhibitor has a better effect on Omicron BA.1.

Chen Fuhe said that this study revealed a new type of trypsinase used in the infection process of the original virus strain of the new coronavirus and the mutated virus strain of Omicron, which will help to understand the invasion mechanism of the new coronavirus. In addition, these findings are very important for the development of drugs against the mutant strains of Omicron. (over)