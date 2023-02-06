Home World Hogwarts Legacy is shown in the launch trailer dubbed in Italian
Hogwarts Legacy is shown in the launch trailer dubbed in Italian

Hogwarts Legacy is shown in the launch trailer dubbed in Italian

Now it’s almost time for the arrival of Hogwarts Legacythe open world action-RPG set in the world of Harry Potter and expected for February 10; for the occasion Warner Bros. has released a launch trailer entirely in Italian which invites us to visit the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardrywhere with our character we will become part of the magic that characterizes this fantastic world.

Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth year student of Hogwarts who has the rare ability to tap into powerful ancient magic. With the help of Practical guide to magic and the invaluable education received from professors and other characters, fans will discover a gripping storyline full of mysteries and heart-pounding challenges. Facing grave dangers, they will defend Hogwarts from lethal enemies and uncover the secrets of the wizarding world‘s forgotten past.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!

MX Video – Hogwarts Legacy

See also  Koran at the stake, Turkey thunders against Sweden: "No to NATO entry if it doesn't respect Islam"

