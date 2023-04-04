Home World Holland, passenger train crashes into a crane and derails: one dead and at least thirty injured
Holland, passenger train crashes into a crane and derails: one dead and at least thirty injured

Railway accident in the night into When: according to local media reports, the clash of a passenger train with a gru near Voorschoten, between The Hague and Leiden, in the south of the country, caused its derailment mezzo, carrying between 50 and 60 people on board. The budget is a dead and at least thirty people injured: 19 of them were defined in serious condition. According to the first leaked information, the accident appeared to have been caused by a collision with a freight train but after the arrival of the rescuers it was understood that there was not another convoy involved in the collision.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matthew Salvini expresses “deep sympathy” with the people involved, with all Dutch citizens and with the government of the Netherlands after the serious train accident. Italy – they assure from MIT – is ready to offer support.

