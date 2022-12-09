[The Epoch Times, December 09, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporters Lin Yishan and Mai Bi Hong Kong) The Center for Health Protection announced that as of 00:00 on the 8th, there were 14,373 new confirmed cases in Hong Kong, a new high since July. 27 more confirmed patients died. In addition, the government announced on the 8th that it would relax some epidemic prevention measures. The isolation and quarantine period for confirmed cases and close contacts will be shortened from 7 days to 5 days, and the daily rapid test requirement for immigrants will be shortened from 7 days to 5 days after arrival in Hong Kong. However, the mask order and social distancing measures will continue until December 28.

The government held another press conference on the epidemic on the 8th. The new cases in Hong Kong include 13,575 local cases and 798 imported cases. In terms of nursing homes, a total of 47 residents and 3 employees in 24 residential care homes for the elderly were diagnosed, and 47 residents were listed as close contacts; a total of 16 residents and 1 employee in 13 homes for the disabled were diagnosed. Sixty residents were listed as close contacts.

In terms of schools, 930 schools reported 1,975 positive cases, including 1,665 students and 310 teaching staff. A total of 17 classes in 16 schools need to suspend classes for 7 days, involving 2 kindergartens/child care centres, 4 primary schools and 10 secondary schools.

Ou Jiarong, chief doctor of the Infectious Disease Division of the Center for Health Protection, said at the epidemic briefing that the average daily new cases in the past week have increased by 25.5% compared with the previous week, and the increase is mainly due to local cases. The number of deaths has also increased in line with the overall trend of infection numbers. A total of 129 deaths have been recorded in the past 7 days, an increase of 12.2% compared to the previous 7 days.

Among the local cases from November 29th to December 5th, the Public Health Laboratory Service of the Department of Health found that the proportion of Omicron mutant virus strain BA.2.12.1 was 0%, and the BA.4/BA.5 substrain accounted for about 65.56% %.

As of 0:00 on December 8th, the public health laboratory service was in the process of importing cases, and a total of 226 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 8 cases of BA.2.75.2, 7 cases of BA.4.6, 13 cases of BF.7 and 38 cases were found A total of 117 cases of XBB, 18 cases of XBD, 1 case of BA.2.75.2, 5 cases of BF.7 and 131 cases of BQ1.1 subfamily were found in local cases.

So far, there have been 1,076,153 positive nucleic acid test cases and 1,127,637 positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, and 10,891 deaths.

The Hospital Authority announced that another 425 confirmed patients need to be hospitalized, and a total of 3,248 patients need to be hospitalized for treatment. Of the 2,180 people required to stay in isolation facilities, 353 patients are receiving oxygen therapy and 29 require ventilator-assisted breathing.

The authorities have newly reported 12 critical patients and 22 serious patients. There are now a total of 76 critical patients and 95 serious patients. Among them, 20 critical patients are receiving intensive treatment. Another 348 patients recovered and 311 patients were discharged.

In response to the increase in confirmed cases in the community, the Hospital Authority will continue to strengthen the seven designated clinics and telediagnosis services to provide medical support for confirmed patients in the community. Shau ​​Kei Wan Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic, Yau Ma Tei Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic, Mrs Trench General Out-patient Clinic and Shek Wu Hui Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic will suspend services from today, while Shun Lee General Out-patient Clinic will start from 12th service paused.

Home quarantine of the two bureau chiefs

Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying diagnosed

A spokesman for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said yesterday that a family member of the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Yau Ying-wah who lived with him was diagnosed. Yau is currently undergoing home quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the Center for Health Protection, and will work from home during the quarantine period.

Qiu Yinghua has been conducting regular nucleic acid tests for the new coronavirus. He had undergone a nucleic acid test the day before yesterday and a rapid antigen test yesterday, and the results were all negative. He wore a mask and followed relevant epidemic prevention measures while working.

The spokesperson of the Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau said yesterday that the Director of the Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau, Mak Mei-juan, was listed as a close contact after being assessed by the Center for Health Protection because of her friend’s diagnosis. She is currently undergoing home quarantine according to the guidelines. Work.

The spokesperson pointed out that Mai Meijuan has been conducting regular nucleic acid tests for the new coronavirus. She had undergone a nucleic acid test the day before yesterday and a rapid antigen test yesterday, and the results were all negative. A search of the data shows that Mai Meijuan was diagnosed on February 23.

Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying said in a video speech at an event yesterday that he had been on business in Singapore and Cambodia for the past 6 days. He returned to Hong Kong the day before yesterday and tested positive for nucleic acid at the airport. He is currently in home isolation and has no obvious symptoms.

The government also announced the relaxation of some epidemic prevention measures yesterday. Li Xiayin, deputy director of the Medical and Health Bureau, announced at the epidemic press conference that after balancing the life and health of citizens, social and economic development, and the needs of citizens’ lives, the government decided to maintain the current social distance measures and mask orders until December 28 this year. Find a space for normalization if the situation permits.

Li Xiayin announced that from the early morning of December 9, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, the isolation order for confirmed cases and the quarantine order for close contacts will be shortened from 7 days to 5 days, but they must undergo rapid antigen tests every day during this period. In addition, the daily rapid test requirements for people arriving from Taiwan and overseas have been shortened from 7 days after arrival to 5 days after arrival, and the nucleic acid test requirements on the day of arrival and the second day remain unchanged. The new arrangement applies to citizens who received a quarantine order or isolation order on December 5, and those arriving from Taiwan and overseas on December 2.

Li Xiayin explained that referring to the statistics from early September and mid-November this year, there were a total of 350,000 close contacts, of which 100,000 were diagnosed, and more than 90% of them were found on the fifth day of the quarantine period, so the quarantine order was changed to 5 The day is relatively safe.

The fifth dose can be vaccinated from the 16th

Regarding the new arrangement for vaccination, the government accepted the recommendation of the expert committee and announced that people over the age of 18 who have received 4 shots or 3 shots and have been diagnosed once can make an appointment for Fubitai vaccination from 9:00 am on December 16 The bivalent vaccine is used as the fifth dose, but it must be at least 6 months away from the fourth dose or the date of diagnosis, and at least 3 months for those with low immunity.

In addition, people aged 18 or above can receive the bivalent vaccine of Fubitai as the third dose, and citizens can make appointments from December 9. Citizens who made an appointment earlier can request to change to Fubitai bivalent vaccine on the spot at the vaccination center.

People aged 50 or over can receive the bivalent vaccine of Fubita as the fourth dose; if they have received 2 doses and are diagnosed once, they can receive the bivalent vaccine of Fubita as the third dose.

People between the ages of 18 and 49 who travel to high-risk places can also make an appointment to receive the Fubitai bivalent vaccine as the fourth dose, but it must be at least 6 months away from the date of the third dose. ◇

