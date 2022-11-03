[Epoch Times, November 03, 2022](Comprehensive report by Xu Yiyang, reporter from the Epoch Times Special Department) Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, recently took over as secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee. Current political analysts said that the appointment of Chen Wenqing, who previously served as the minister of the Ministry of State Security of the CCP, marked the beginning of the CCP’s spy government.

On October 28, CCP state media reported that Chen Wenqing had assumed the post of Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CCP Central Committee. On October 31, Chen Wenqing presided over a plenary meeting of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee as secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee.

Chen Wenqing’s public resume shows that after graduating from the law major of Southwest China University of Political Science and Law, he has experienced public security, national security, procuratorial, disciplinary inspection and other fields.

According to public information, Chen Wenqing, born in January 1960, a native of Renshou, Sichuan, has served as the head of three political and legal institutions during the 22 years he worked in Sichuan from graduating in 1984 to 2006.

After graduating in 1984, Chen Wenqing entered the Xiejia Police Station of Pengshan County, Leshan City, Sichuan Province and became a grass-roots police officer. In 1992, he became the director of the Public Security Bureau of Leshan City, a prefecture-level city in Sichuan Province. Deputy director, in charge of intelligence, external liaison, administrative equipment, etc., and will be turned into a regular after 4 years.

In 2002, Chen Wenqing was transferred from the CCP’s national security system to the procuratorial system and served as the procurator-general of the Sichuan Provincial Procuratorate, becoming the youngest provincial-level procurator-general (deputy provincial level) within the CCP system at that time.

From 2006 to 2015, Chen Wenqing has been engaged in discipline inspection almost all the time. In 2006, Chen Wenqing was transferred to the Standing Committee of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, becoming the youngest secretary of the CPC Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection at that time, and a member of the 17th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC the following year.

In 2011, 51-year-old Chen Wenqing became the deputy secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and continued to serve as the secretary of the Provincial Disciplinary Committee. In November 2012, he was appointed as the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

In September 2015, Chen Wenqing made his first appearance as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Ministry of State Security, and on November 7, 2016, he was appointed Minister of the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

Analysis: Chen Wenqing’s rise means infighting in Xi’s army

Chen Pokong, a Chinese-American current political commentator, believes that Chen Wenqing’s appointment as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China is surprising. The outside world generally believes that this position will be held by Wang Xiaohong, the minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China.

Chen Pokong said in his We-Media program on November 2 that the appointment of the Minister of National Security of the Communist Party of China as the Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee means the beginning of the CCP’s secret agents to govern the country. Chen Wenqing’s position has several meanings: First, the CCP imitated the Ming Dynasty’s Jinyiwei, East Factory and West Factory system.

“In the Ming Dynasty, the secret agents to govern the country were not actually aimed at the people,” Chen Pokong said. “It was only a small amount of power aimed at the people, mainly at the court. Because treason was a major crime, it depends on the princes and ministers. , Which civil servants and military generals are disloyal to the emperor and want to rebel.”

He said that because Jinyiwei’s exaggerated practice became a tool for infighting in the palace, it was divided into a faction of eunuchs and a faction of Donglin party members to fight for power. “The result of the power struggle is that Jinyiwei and Dongchang and Xichang have to be used, and they all say that the other party is rebelling. Later, the eunuch Wei Zhongxian’s faction gained the upper hand and swept all the Donglin party members out, just like the infighting at the top of the CCP. It’s like sending a sweep out, so appointing Chen Wenqing as secretary of the Political and Legal Committee is to imitate the upgrade of the Ming Dynasty’s Jinyiwei system.”

“The other point is to imitate the Soviet Union in Stalin’s time.” After the Russian Bolsheviks came to power in 1917, Stalin was one of the seven Politburo members. After the establishment of the Soviet Union, Stalin became the general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party. Chen Pokong said that Stalin set up secret agents to govern the country for the purpose of dictatorship. Among them, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the KGB, was developed, but it was mainly aimed at the party. Therefore, a large number of senior officials of the CPSU were purged and eliminated.

Chen Pokong said that what the CCP authorities have learned from history is the Jinyiwei system of the Ming Dynasty and the Soviet system from modern times.

He said that the appearance of Chen Wenqing also means infighting in the Xi family army. “Because Wang Xiaohong was the person Xi Jinping trusted the most, and Chen Wenqing was relatively low-key, everyone expected Wang Xiaohong to triple jump, but Wang Xiaohong unexpectedly failed to become Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, which shows that Xi Jinping values ​​Chen Wenqing more. And Chen Wenqing is a secret agent who has followed Xi Jinping all the way from Fujian, and belongs to the two major gangs of the Xi family army, the Fujian gang and the Zhejiang gang. These two gangs form the overall team of the Xi family army.”

Chen Pokong said that the low-key Chen Wenqing won, while the high-profile Wang Xiaohong lost. The public security in charge of Wang Xiaohong is functionally aimed at the people and is a “stability maintenance” agency. Guoan is a secret police and a secret organization, so the tools and methods at its disposal are even more terrifying. “The Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee has a wide range of management, including public security, national security and other related dictatorships. It turned out that when the Political and Legal Committee was at its peak, Zhou Yongkang could control as many as ten million stability maintenance forces, so at that time Zhou Yongkang dominated the government and the opposition. .”

“In the future, Chen Wenqing may also dominate the government and the opposition, and will form two powerful dictatorships with Wang Xiaohong, and this dictatorship is not mainly for the outside world, but for the party, so this has formed two spy agencies.” Chen Pokong Say.

He also believes that in the long run, this may not be beneficial to Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, because the Ministry of State Security has the intelligence and spy system, which is very threatening and is a double-edged sword, which can threaten both the outside and the inside. , can threaten both the top and the bottom, so Chen Wenqing’s power will be very large.

He said that Xi Jinping now appears to be in power, but if Wang Xiaohong or Chen Wenqing rebel, Xi Jinping will be in great trouble.

Wang Xiaohong once fiercely competed for the post of Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee

In August this year, during the Beidaihe meeting of the Communist Party of China, there were rumors that there was a fierce battle for the position of the Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. Form a situation of two tigers fighting.

Chen Yixin once engaged in a so-called “rectification movement” in the CCP’s political and legal system to purge Xi Jinping of threats from the political and legal system. Chen Pokong once said that Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong were hot in front of Xi Jinping at that time.

Chen Pokong said that Chen Yixin originally thought that the Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee was in his pocket, but Wang Xiaohong came to the fore and became Xi Jinping’s most valued person, and may win the Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. Chen Yixin was in a hurry, so he vigorously touted Xi Jinping through the Political and Legal Committee, reaching the peak of his achievements, trying to compete with Wang Xiaohong for the next Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. “Therefore, there are not only Xi factions and anti-Xi factions in the CCP, but even within the Xi family army there are contenders for positions.”

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” also published a commentary on June 28, saying that there have been many popular candidates for the post of Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, including Chen Yixin and some local officials of the Communist Party, but they are all ranked in Wang Xiaohongzhi It is difficult to “overtake” in the short term.

Radio Free Asia also stated in its column “Night Talks in Zhongnanhai” on June 27 that Wang Xiaohong was already the most likely candidate for the secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at that time, and Xi Jinping was more likely to arrange Wang Xiaohong.

