Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association: Assist in promoting Hong Kong to open a new chapter of high-quality development-Hong Kong and Macau News- China Jingwei

Chinanews, Hong Kong, April 27 (Reporter Dai Xiaolu) The inauguration ceremony of the 36th director of the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on the 27th. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, attended and delivered a speech and pointed out that the Special Administrative Region government will continue to focus on Develop the economy, improve people’s livelihood, unite all sectors of Hong Kong to fight for economy, development, and competitiveness, actively integrate into the overall development of the country, and strengthen Hong Kong’s advantages as an international city. He encouraged people in the import and export industry to continue to tell the story of Hong Kong to the world and promote Hong Kong’s advantages and attractions.

Li Jiachao said that under the “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong has the unique advantage of “relying on the motherland and connecting the world“. The national “14th Five-Year Plan” supports Hong Kong’s promotion of its status as an international trade center. Hong Kong is an important gateway to the country. Under the country’s dual-cycle development pattern, Hong Kong’s import and export sector can play a more active role in promoting the integration of the mainland and overseas markets, and promote the economic and trade development of the country and the region.

He pointed out that with Hong Kong fully returning to normal and “clearing customs” with the mainland and the rest of the world, Hong Kong’s foreign trade is also gradually recovering. The trade figures of the Mainland in the first quarter also showed a good momentum. The total value of imports and exports of goods trade in the first quarter increased by 4.8%. He said that the mainland is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner, and Hong Kong will continue to make good use of its strengths, contribute to the needs of the country, and promote the steady development of economy and trade. The SAR government will continue to work hand in hand with the Chinese Importers and Exporters Association and the business community to push Hong Kong forward in the recovery process and open a new chapter of high-quality development.

Pei Junqi, President of the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association, said in his speech that the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association was established in 1954. Next year will be the 70th anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce. A series of celebration activities will be held. He invites all sectors of society to participate and witness this important milestone together . He pointed out that he hoped that through various activities, he hoped to demonstrate to the society and citizens the determination and mission of the Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association to continue to “serve Hong Kong and serve the country”, and help the industry to give full play to its strengths in the new era and new journey.

Yin Zonghua, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR, and Yang Yirui, deputy commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong SAR, attended the ceremony.

