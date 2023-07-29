Hong Kong Police Hire 128 Mainland and Hong Kong Students as Officers Following Recruitment Drive

Hong Kong Police Force Hires Mainland Hong Kong Students as Police Officers

In a move to address the manpower shortage in the Hong Kong Police Force, 128 mainland Hong Kong students have successfully passed the selection process for police officers. Reports from Hong Kong’s “Dian News” and “Sing Tao Daily” indicate that these students will be hired as early as July 31.

The Hong Kong Security Bureau announced that, as of the end of June, they received a total of 447 applications from Hong Kong students studying in mainland China who were interested in joining the Hong Kong Police Force. Out of these applicants, 128 were selected and are currently undergoing further recruitment procedures, including character review and physical examination.

The recruitment process for mainland and Hong Kong students began in November 2022 with the “Mainland University Recruitment Express.” The Hong Kong Police Force organized recruitment lectures and conducted on-the-spot selection events at various mainland universities. This initiative aims to attract more talent and increase the number of police officers in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, during the Security Affairs Committee meeting of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, the Secretary for Security, Tang Bingqiang, mentioned that the number of applicants increased fourfold compared to the previous year due to the recruitment efforts in mainland China. The success of this recruitment drive highlights the enthusiasm and interest among Hong Kong students in joining the police force.

Superintendent Chen Jiefeng, the recruitment team leader of the Hong Kong Police Force, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of applicants. He stated that the adjustment of entry requirements attracted a high level of interest and registration from potential candidates.

The recruitment process for the Hong Kong Police Force included rigorous physical fitness tests, challenging participants with activities such as high jump, switchback running, hand grip strength, and an 800-meter run. The selection process, including interviews and physical fitness assessments, was condensated into one or two days, making it convenient for both mainland and Hong Kong students.

Students expressed their enthusiasm for joining the police force, citing it as an ambition and ideal they have nurtured since childhood. They appreciated the efforts made by the Hong Kong police force in providing helpful information and guidance for potential candidates.

The hiring of mainland Hong Kong students as police officers allows for a stronger connection between Hong Kong and mainland China. It not only addresses the manpower shortage in the police force but also presents an opportunity for these students to contribute to the public safety and stability of Hong Kong.

As the selected candidates move forward in the recruitment process, it is expected that the number of police officers in Hong Kong will increase, further enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement in the city.

