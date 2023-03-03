Fear and evacuations but no victims. Two motorists injured

A spectacular fire which fortunately did not cause any casualties. Huge damage yes, but no casualties. A skyscraper under construction in the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong caught fire in a commercial district of the economic metropolis.

of the building, located in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, were engulfed in flames, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported. The fire resulted falling objects on the street and has injured two motorists, who were immediately taken to the hospital. He also forced theevacuation of more than 100 people from nearby residential buildings, shopping malls and hotels such as the Sheraton. The government has announced that the fire has largely been extinguished.