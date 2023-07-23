Hong Kong Tourism Board Launches ‘Professional Quality Tourism Service Pledge’ and One Million ‘Hong Kong Gifts’ Tourist Coupons

Hong Kong Tourism Board Launches “Professional Quality Tourism Service Pledge” Ceremony, Offers 1 Million “Hong Kong Gifts” Tourist Coupons

Hong Kong, July 22, 2023 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) hosted the “Professional Quality Tourism Service Pledge” ceremony on July 21, in an effort to enhance the service quality of Hong Kong’s tourism industry. The event, attended by Yang Runxiong, Director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and members of the Legislative Council, aimed to promote a commitment to providing exceptional service to tourists.

During the ceremony, Peng Yaojia, Chairman of the HKTB, announced the launch of an additional 1 million “Hong Kong Gifts” tourist coupons. These coupons have been exceptionally popular since their initial launch in February this year. By extending this campaign, the HKTB hopes to provide more tourists with the opportunity to enjoy the kindness and hospitality of Hong Kong.

Cheng Dingyi, Director-General of the HKTB, highlighted the gradual recovery of Hong Kong’s tourism industry since the “customs clearance” of the two places. Recognizing some initial shortcomings due to the lack of manpower, the HKTB is committed to making improvements swiftly, ensuring high-quality services for tourists.

Nearly 100 industry representatives and frontline practitioners from various sectors, including tourism, aviation, transportation, hotels, catering, retail, scenic spots, and exhibition services, supported and participated in the ceremony. Their collaboration aimed to collectively enhance the overall experience of tourists visiting Hong Kong.

Cheng Dingyi emphasized that exceptional service goes beyond shopping and dining experiences. The HKTB seeks to provide the highest level of service in transportation, taxis, and every interaction opportunity for visitors. From the moment tourists arrive in Hong Kong by plane or high-speed rail, the HKTB strives to deliver a refreshing experience. Cheng invited tourists to witness the beauty of Victoria Harbor and explore the latest cultural and artistic styles that the city has to offer.

In conclusion, the HKTB’s “Professional Quality Tourism Service Pledge” ceremony showcased their commitment to improving Hong Kong’s tourism industry and raising the bar for service excellence. The additional 1 million “Hong Kong Gifts” tourist coupons aim to extend kindness and hospitality to even more visitors. With the recovery of Hong Kong’s tourism sector, the HKTB is dedicated to rectifying any shortcomings promptly and offering unparalleled experiences to tourists.

Reporter: Luo Siyu

