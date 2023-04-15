There has come a point where the only healthy way to deal with this wave of inordinate nostalgia that we have been witnessing for so many years is to choose not to take things too seriously. And that entails betting on fun and carefree projects that destroy those “puretisms” typical of idealized pop melancholy in favor of simply offering a couple of hours of unpretentious popcorn holiday.

A "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor between drones" You can see the feather duster from kilometers away, and it is that the intention of those responsible for testing the ground in favor of carrying out a new role-playing franchise and of a fantastic cut right under our noses is an indisputable fact. However, the approach of this new attempt to take advantage of the revival phenomenon of the eighties is so pleasant and healthy that, a priori, it will not repel as much as other recent and forced maneuvers that remained in the simple I want-and-the-shit ("Dark Crystal", "Willow"…). It won't matter that we've never thrown a multi-sided dice before or that we don't even remember that the animated series and the board game it was inspired by suffered a notorious cancellation back in the day, the result of that usual North American tendency to relate the role with adolescent suicide, since John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein gladly devise a plot that is absolutely accessible for all kinds of audiences – from the most die-hard fans of the D&D brand, to those who simply seek to spend some time in pure entertainment amid fast-paced action. and jokes of white and witty humor.

Taking its inspirational root from the Forgotten Realms campaign, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor between drones” presents us with an approach recognizable for a vast number of generations of fans of fantasy and adventure movies (a group of heroes, a mission, a journey, a villain to put in his place). In short, an archetypal abc that, not because it’s hackneyed, will keep our attention less alive at all times, and all this thanks to a set of characters as losers as they are charismatic that will take us back to the best sequences of “The engaged princess” o “The Knights of the Square Table” (What a pity that the idea of ​​rescuing that trend by making ninety-minute films has not also transcended, right?). However, to make up for their unnecessarily extensive footage, they give us a good assortment of the most accomplished digital effects, marked by a precious selection of settings worthy of the greatest fantastic sagas of recent years (there are no five-headed dragons, but something they end up fixing) and for those scenes in which we would like to see more and more transformations signed by the animorphic druid Doric (Sophia Lillis).