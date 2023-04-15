Home Sports The kitchen as a weapon. A bit of a nut, he has his manners, recalls a former teammate
The kitchen as a weapon. A bit of a nut, he has his manners, recalls a former teammate

The Spartan offense has been terrorizing opposing defenses in recent months. The trio from Letná, Jan Kuchta, Tomáš Čvančara and Lukáš Haraslín, shines, and thanks to their performances, the team from Letná rose to the top of the table. Former Slavia player David Hovorka has personal experience with Kuchta and Čvančara. He said in the Přímák program on Sport.cz that Kucht’s abilities will turn into a weapon only when the team processes him properly. “I’ve experienced Kuchťák, he’s a bit of a nut. But good,” describes Hovorka, who recently ended his career due to repeated serious knee injuries.

