The editorial staff Saturday 15 April 2023, 08:51

Massimo Cellino returns to talk about Calciopoli and releases disturbing revelations about what happened in 2006.”I went down to the courtyard, there was an iron bin, I took a little trichlorethylene and then I stuffed the folder of false sureties into it. The next day, when the Guardia di Finanza arrived, they searched everything, but the folder was gone”declared the current president of Brescia to the microphones of Report.

“We had a container with all the files”

The entire interview will be broadcast Monday evening. In the video released as an anticipation, Cellino (who at the material time had assumed the pro tempore leadership of the Football League, replacing the outgoing Adriano Galliani) admits: “Together with 7-8 other presidents, I was the youngest, I tried to keep the barrack standing. I started cleaning up all the crap that was there, I didn’t know where to start“. Then the most sensational passage: “I had a container with all the dossiers: who was registered with a false surety, who was unloaded the transport as Irpef… we went to the square below, there was an iron can and we burned everything with trichlorethylene. The next day Finance returned and didn’t find what he was looking for. And I wasn’t even there.”

