If you are among those who chose Magic5 Lite, HONOR has exciting news for you.

Source: Honor

HONOR has announced exciting news for users HONOR Magic5 Lite of models who want to take device personalization to a higher level. With the introduction of exclusive free themes and Always-On Display features, users can now design their smartphones and give them their own personal touch.

The newest member HONOR Magic series, HONOR Magic5 Lite has already stood out thanks to its battery capacity of 5100mAh which can support up to 3 days of moderate and up to 2 days of intensive use (tested by DXOMARK). The slim design, exceptional screen and large battery make this phone a great device for watching movies, playing games and connecting with family and friends.

However, that’s not all. Company HONOR has offered its users exclusive free themes and Always-On Display features. These features offer a variety of options to suit everyone’s personality and style. Themes use creations that have stood out in an international competition HONOR Talents about artistic design.

Users can choose a theme that best describes their individuality, and even add their personal touch to the device’s lock screen. With these new features, users can feel a real connection with their device and make it truly personal.

“We understand that our users want to make their device unique and thus express their personal style”said Bruce Huang, general manager for Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia. “That’s why we’re very happy to offer these exclusive free themes as well as Always-on Display features. We want our users to feel a real connection with their device, and these features help make that happen”.

In addition to these functions, HONOR also offers limited cases for smartphones. These skins are specially designed to complement the new themes and features, making HONOR Magic5 Lite unique. Everyone who, during the promotional period, buys their HONOR Magic5 Lite phone from partners: Gigatron, Tehnomedia, Tehnomanija, CT Shop, and online through the Shoppster.rs platform, will receive a mask as a gift.