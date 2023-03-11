Buzz about one of England’s most popular football pundits!

Ex-national player Gary Lineker (62) was removed from the broadcaster by the British TV station BBC. The reason: a Nazi comparison.

BBC fires football legend Lineker

Lineker, who has a wide following on social media, tweeted on Tuesday that the language used by the British government in its asylum plans was comparable to “Germany in the 1930s”. Too much for the BBC, which relieved Lineker of his duties until further notice.

He added his opinion that Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s policies were “beyond terrible”. Braverman had previously spoken of plans to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel between England and mainland Europe in small boats.

00:50 Ronaldo, why are you so angry?

The CR7 freak out in the video

What: AP Hub

Lineker comments: “There isn’t a big influx. We take in far fewer refugees than other large European countries. This is simply an immeasurably cruel policy directed against the weakest.”

For more than 20 years, Lineker has presented the show “Match of the Day”, in which the highlights of the English Premier League to be shown. Next episode: tomorrow Saturday. But in addition to Lineker, other stars will be missing.

After Lineker’s departure, ex-national player Ian Wright canceled his participation. “I’ve told the BBC I won’t be there tomorrow. Solidarity,” said the 59-year-old on Twitter. And the next bang was not long in coming.

England’s ex-captain Alan Shearer (52) also withdrew his commitment to appear on the BBC on Saturday. “I have informed the BBC that I will not be on MOTD tomorrow night,” said the former striker.

And how does the broadcaster justify its expulsion from Lineker?

“The BBC have had extensive discussions with Gary and his team over the past few days,” a spokesman said. “We have said that we consider his recent social media activity a violation of our policies.”

However, the door for the popular moderator is not completely closed. According to the broadcaster, a prerequisite for a return is that you find a clear position on how you will deal with social media in the future.