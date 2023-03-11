Home News Aprilia Racing, a 2023 towards consecration
News

Aprilia Racing, a 2023 towards consecration

by admin
Aprilia Racing, a 2023 towards consecration

But the spotlights will certainly be on garage number 41 where Aleix Espargaro will resume his race for the World Championship after last year’s fourth place, with more than one regret. Veteran of the team for statistics, “Captain” by unanimous acclaim, Aleix will be able to count both on the perfect symbiosis with a team that has been following him since 2017 and on the experience and maturity built up in over 200 races in the World Championship.

For Maverick Vinales the positive pressure is just as evident. The talent of the rider from Roses will now be able to count on complete harmony with the team structure and with the characteristics of the RS-GP. If 2022 was a year of growth with spectacular high notes, 2023 presents itself as the year in which to achieve high-level consistency.

Tester Lorenzo Savadori was very confirmed, whose work has been one of the foundations on which Aprilia’s great growth has been built in recent seasons and who will also participate in three wild cards still being defined.

See also  Crane collapse: funeral tomorrow in the Duomo Filippo, Turin in mourning: "Your beloved crane saw you become a man and took you away"

You may also like

Found dead at home in the Modena area,...

Al-Zaki is my role model.. and Al-Kerraki believed...

Mayor Virna Johnson rejected acts of vandalism in...

Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President...

Another doctor attacked in the Neapolitan – Campania...

Morocco succeeded in organizing the International Para Athletics...

Build on what has been built

Litecoin Drops 10% By Investing.com

Tribute to the female teacher

The US will not require a negative Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy