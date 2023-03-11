But the spotlights will certainly be on garage number 41 where Aleix Espargaro will resume his race for the World Championship after last year’s fourth place, with more than one regret. Veteran of the team for statistics, “Captain” by unanimous acclaim, Aleix will be able to count both on the perfect symbiosis with a team that has been following him since 2017 and on the experience and maturity built up in over 200 races in the World Championship.

For Maverick Vinales the positive pressure is just as evident. The talent of the rider from Roses will now be able to count on complete harmony with the team structure and with the characteristics of the RS-GP. If 2022 was a year of growth with spectacular high notes, 2023 presents itself as the year in which to achieve high-level consistency.

Tester Lorenzo Savadori was very confirmed, whose work has been one of the foundations on which Aprilia’s great growth has been built in recent seasons and who will also participate in three wild cards still being defined.