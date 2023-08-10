Home » Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the Los Lobos criminal organization claims responsibility for the assassination of the presidential candidate in Ecuador
World

Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the Los Lobos criminal organization claims responsibility for the assassination of the presidential candidate in Ecuador

by admin
Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the Los Lobos criminal organization claims responsibility for the assassination of the presidential candidate in Ecuador

The criminal organization ‘The Wolves’ claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ecuador’s would-be president, Fernando Villavicencio. In a video on Twitter, the gang linked to the Jalisco drug cartel also threatens other politicians in the country, including Jan Topic, who runs for president. The video shows about twenty hooded men: one of them reads a note on behalf of the leaders of the group and warns the Ecuadorian people that they will take strong measures against corrupt politicians who don’t keep their promises or use millions of dollars to finance electoral campaigns.

The article Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the Los Lobos criminal organization claims responsibility for the assassination of the presidential candidate in Ecuador comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  The high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places continues, and there will be a more obvious rainfall process in the northern region - Teller Report

You may also like

4 signs are unlucky in August Cancer, Capricorn,...

the emoji-tease of Lazio drives the fans crazy

Fires in the province of Palermo, the orange...

Carlos Villareal Bridge in El Chamizal Set to...

Bombino publishes “Ayo Nigla”, a new preview of...

The presenter of RTS made a slip in...

Niger, Ecowas countries mobilize troops. The coup plotters...

Zaporizhzhia, the last performance of the musicians killed...

The first tourists from Virgin Galactic arrive in...

How the narcos arrived in Ecuador

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy