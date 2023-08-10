Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the Los Lobos criminal organization claims responsibility for the assassination of the presidential candidate in Ecuador

The criminal organization ‘The Wolves’ claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ecuador’s would-be president, Fernando Villavicencio. In a video on Twitter, the gang linked to the Jalisco drug cartel also threatens other politicians in the country, including Jan Topic, who runs for president. The video shows about twenty hooded men: one of them reads a note on behalf of the leaders of the group and warns the Ecuadorian people that they will take strong measures against corrupt politicians who don’t keep their promises or use millions of dollars to finance electoral campaigns.

The article comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

