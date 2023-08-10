Home » Piazza Affari thanks American inflation
Business

Piazza Affari thanks American inflation

by admin
Piazza Affari thanks American inflation

Piazza Affari thanks American inflation and goes up with the banks

Another day in strong bulls for business square, celebrating lower-than-expected US inflation. The Ftse Mib index closed up by 0.93% at 28,578 points. The banking sector is still recovering, with bpm bank at +3%, followed by Understanding (+2.5%) from Milan (+1.5%).

To push the rise too Tim (+2.7%) on which rumors continue to circulate that also see the Ministry of Finance ready to take over a share of NetCo together with Cdp, F2i and Kkr.

The progress of oil continues and Eni rises by 0.5%, while China‘s green light for group travel for its citizens relaunches the world of luxury with Moncler in the front row (+3.85%).

The American markets are also doing well after July inflation in the United States rose by 3.2% against the 3.3% expected by analysts.

See also  The Fed's internal divisions continue to widen. Will it not raise interest rates in June and increase in July?

You may also like

Government – Scholz: Defend freedom against opponents of...

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for...

Germany should follow Sweden

Energy income 2023, what it is and who...

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% Mark...

Dax: These are the four German super stocks

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

Rheinmetall: armaments group experiences record week ALT armaments...

Abi, banks taken by surprise by the tax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy