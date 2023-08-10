Piazza Affari thanks American inflation and goes up with the banks

Another day in strong bulls for business square, celebrating lower-than-expected US inflation. The Ftse Mib index closed up by 0.93% at 28,578 points. The banking sector is still recovering, with bpm bank at +3%, followed by Understanding (+2.5%) from Milan (+1.5%).

To push the rise too Tim (+2.7%) on which rumors continue to circulate that also see the Ministry of Finance ready to take over a share of NetCo together with Cdp, F2i and Kkr.

The progress of oil continues and Eni rises by 0.5%, while China‘s green light for group travel for its citizens relaunches the world of luxury with Moncler in the front row (+3.85%).

The American markets are also doing well after July inflation in the United States rose by 3.2% against the 3.3% expected by analysts.

