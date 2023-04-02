Read the weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023 will open new horizons for you! These are the days when you can expect many business offers, but also changes on the love front. It’s time to know exactly what you want and take steps according to your intuition. The stars say that everything is going in your favor, but it’s important to get moving and not miss opportunities. A perfect Sunday for all those who are engaged in private business. Your best days will be Monday and Wednesday.

BIK

Your weekly horoscope advises you not to be influenced by the environment. The beginning of the week can present unforeseen obstacles, but the stars say that you should draw conclusions in advance. Continue to achieve what you set out to do and you will feel relief by the weekend. Disputes are possible in love, your partner wants you to take a higher step. Be prepared for a long conversation. Your best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

GEMINI

The beginning of Sunday will be focused on interpersonal relationships. Some secrets can come to the surface and help you recognize who is your true friend, and who is just using you. Listen to the advice of an elderly woman, she wishes you well and will be an important support for you. The end of Sunday brings a romantic surprise that will lift your mood, be willing to reciprocate in kind. The horoscope advises you to take care of your immunity, increase your intake of vitamins. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

RAK

The weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023 brings you a series of successes! Anything you can get your hands on, you’ll get away with it! This is the perfect time for additional education, a course or to improve your skills. You will get the money that you have been wanting for a long time and you will be able to treat yourself to big purchases. The stars note that you should carefully check contracts regarding real estate or large investments. Everything goes well in love, enjoy! Your best days will be Monday and Saturday.

LAV

New contacts, acquaintances and places you’ve never been! You will be more popular than ever and a welcome guest at important events, you don’t need to stay at home. Enjoy and take advantage of all the chances that are presented to you on the tray. You will be able to use the opportunity to improve your financial situation, but also to let a new person into your life on a private level. Are you ready for new love? Looks like it’s on the way! Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

VIRGIN

Too many obligations create tension, tension and negative energy in you. You’re worried about getting everything done, but it’s important to focus on the top priority. Organization plays a key role, but don’t rush to complete the impossible. Pay attention to your partner’s wants, needs and criticisms. A conversation can improve your relationship and greatly advance your plan for the future. Your best days will be Thursday and Saturday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023 brings you great news! This may refer to a member of your family or a loved one. Gather your friends, there will be many reasons to celebrate! If you are able, organize a weekend trip, it will be nice for you. The relationship with your partner will significantly affect your mood, devote yourself to him more than ever. It’s time for romance! Your best days will be Wednesday and Friday.

SCORPIO

Week of seduction and flirting! Dear Scorpios, these are the days when you will be the target of suitors and you will enjoy the attention that is given to you. You will be focused on emotions and what you want on a private level. It’s time to leave the past behind and open the door to new acquaintances. It is possible to meet a person from abroad through mutual friends. It will steal your attention and awaken in you what you have been waiting for a long time. Your best days will be Monday and Sunday.

SAGITTARIUS

Your weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023, predicts friction on the business front. Past mistakes can come back to haunt you and affect your progress. Take obstacles as a lesson and remember it well. This can change your way of thinking and influence you to make different decisions in the future. Cooperation with someone with whom you concluded contracts and projects a long time ago is possible. Everything goes well in love. Your best days will be Wednesday and Saturday.

CAPRICORN

A recent bad experience makes you doubt everything you plan. It is important not to be compliant, but to be clear, specific and direct in stating your intentions. Stay away from toxic people who can get you into unnecessary trouble. In the middle of the week, you can expect news concerning the financial situation. The horoscope predicts a meeting with a person from the past, emotions will be mixed. Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

The stars bring you a beautiful and unexpected surprise! An ideal week for home renovation, moving or any change related to the place of residence. You easily achieve your obligations and receive great rewards. Your friends resent your absence, but you’ll make up for it all during the weekend. A love situation creates a dilemma, but one move from your partner makes it easier for you to make a decision. Enjoy everything that follows this Sunday! Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from April 3 to 9, 2023 awakens a need for isolation in you. It is not the best moment to retreat, but to fight injustice. Be persistent these days, and rest next week. You have great support from your partner and all roads are open to you. A conflict with some of the family members is possible, but it is a misunderstanding that will last a short time. Try to do everything in your power. Your best days will be Thursday and Saturday.

