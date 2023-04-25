Home » Horror in France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag
Horror in France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag

Horror a Rambervillers, in France. A five-year-old girl was found dead in a garbage bag in an apartment. A 16-year-old boy was arrested. Parents, one family of Romanian origins, had reported the disappearance of the little girl in the afternoon. “The little girl was found lifeless in the apartment,” said Mayor Jean-Pierre Michel.

“It was the police who found the body. They tried to make some
cardiac massagesma
there was nothing to be doneunfortunately it was too late,” said the mayor.

The discovery and arrest of the suspect According to local media, the victim’s body was found in a house located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged assailant. According to the mayor, the boy arrested was already “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. He was stopped inside the same apartment where the girl’s body was found.

