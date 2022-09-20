[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 20, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

Falun Gong practitioners rally in New York to protest the CCP’s persecution

【Mainland Epidemic Update 09.20】Guiyang Girl Tells About Thrilling Encounters During Transshipment

Participants of a large-scale student demonstration in Wuhan colleges and universities were threatened (multiple videos)

A few days ago, a large-scale student demonstration and protest broke out at the School of Foreign Trade and Economics of Wuhan Textile University. The school’s students complained: The school refused to pay the fine for stealing electricity, resulting in a power outage for several days, causing students to protest and rush out of the school gate. The protesting students clashed with the police, and the leading student was arrested. At the same time, the school also threatened participating students on the grounds of dropping out.

Insiders of Guizhou’s bus rollover before the 20th National Congress revealed the truth and internal documents were exposed

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, an isolation transfer bus in Guiyang, Guizhou Province turned over in the middle of the night, killing 27 people and injuring 20 others. A person familiar with the matter revealed that the victims were from the same community and there were no confirmed cases in the building where they lived. The tragedy sparked outrage among the people. Subsequently, the internal documents of the authorities’ manipulation of “public opinion-oriented” were exposed.

Xi’s internal speeches come out that he calls himself “Party Defender” Xi’s cronies or hidden mines

Recently, a copy of Xi Jinping’s “internal speech” has been circulating on the Internet. In his speech, he talked a lot about the cult of personality, calling himself a “guardian of the party”, and he would not hesitate to bring down the Chinese economy to protect the party. Recent comments have pointed out that Xi Jinping’s use of “loyalty” as an indicator for promoting officials may be a hidden mine, and loyalty may be discolored.

It is reported on the Internet that senior mainland media people oppose the reset and call for China to return to normal

After the tragic death of 27 people after a transshipment bus in Guiyang overturned, Gao Yu, a senior media person in mainland China, was suspected of objecting to the national nucleic acid, the elimination of epidemic prevention, and the call for China to return to normal.

Will Li Keqiang leave and stay?Scholar: It is not necessary to learn from Li Peng to see Xi Jinping

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to debut on October 16, and high-level personnel positions have attracted much attention. Taiwanese scholars have analyzed that Li Keqiang may not be able to follow Li Peng and take over as the chairman of the NPC, which depends on whether Xi Jinping can control the NPC Standing Committee.

Commander of the US Seventh Fleet: China may intervene if China blocks Taiwan

Lieutenant General Carl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said the international community may intervene once China implements a blockade. Earlier, U.S. President Biden reiterated that if the CCP attacks Taiwan by force, the United States will send troops to help defend Taiwan.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, to maintain stability and upgrade Beijing balloons and drones are prohibited

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to be held on the 16th of next month, and the authorities’ measures to maintain stability have also begun to escalate. From September 19 to October 31, all drone flights in Beijing have been suspended, and even balloons are not allowed to be released.

Analysis: Xi Jinping “winds up” officials to clean up the officialdom before the 20th National Congress

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has issued new regulations, proposing to focus on solving the problem of officials’ ability to go down. The analysis believes that in recent years, many officials are dissatisfied with Xi Jinping and “lay down” and mess things up. A new round of cleaning.

Photos: Wang Qishan was allowed to pay homage to the Queen’s coffin with a garish white mask

Earlier, it was reported that the British MPs who banned the official representatives of the Chinese Communist Party from visiting the Queen’s coffin changed their attitude on Sunday. Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and other four received permission from the UK to pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin and attended the state funeral on September 19. However, at the ceremonies of many heads of state and representatives, the thick white masks worn by the representatives of the CCP were quite eye-catching.

At the sensitive moment before the 20th National Congress, Hu Jintao’s “mentor” Song Ping appeared to call for reform

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and the top leaders of the Communist Party of China have released different signals of infighting around “what flag to raise and what road to take.” At this sensitive moment, Song Ping, a veteran of the Communist Party and known as Hu Jintao’s “political mentor”, made a rare appearance and emphasized that reform and opening up was the “must take” for China‘s development.

The Central Office issued a document “Leading cadres can go up and down”, focusing on solving “can go down”

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “Promoting Regulations on the Ability of Leading Cadres to Go Up and Down”, proposing to “focus on solving the problem of being able to go down”. Public opinion believes that it involves the power struggle of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Japanese media: Xi Jinping speeds up the crackdown on the political and legal system to force the powerful to surrender

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the power struggle in the CCP has shown signs of heating up. Some Japanese media have analyzed that the appointment of a direct descendant as secretary of the CCP’s Political and Legal Committee at the 20th National Congress is the “last step” for Xi Jinping to consolidate his power. For this reason, he is speeding up the purge of the public security and judicial systems, eliminating the “Jiang faction” and using the public security department. Monitor key figures in order to force the CCP elites to surrender.

Yilian buys pre-sale iPhone 14 rolls, and the network spreads its arrogant announcement

After defrauding millions of yuan in the name of pre-selling iPhone 14, the Chinese online shopping mall applet “Easy Liangou” was recently revealed to have run away with the money. Just as the victims were calling the police, two announcements from Yiliangou were posted on the Internet, “teaching” the victims not to be petty and not trusting people too much, and also announced that “the money has been laundered” and the people are overseas. . The arrogant behavior of the scammers aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Biden emphasizes sending troops to defend Taiwan Analysis: U.S. relations with Taiwan are clear

U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated a few days ago that if the CCP invades Taiwan by force, the U.S. will send troops to help defend Taiwan, arousing concern. White House officials said that the president’s intention is very clear that the United States will maintain the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. According to expert analysis, as the CCP’s intention to attack Taiwan by force becomes more and more obvious, the relationship between the United States and Taiwan has begun to become clearer.

Japanese media: Xi Jinping speeds up the crackdown on the political and legal system to force the powerful to surrender

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the power struggle in the CCP has shown signs of heating up. Some Japanese media have analyzed that the appointment of a direct descendant as secretary of the CCP’s Political and Legal Committee at the 20th National Congress is the “last step” for Xi Jinping to consolidate his power. For this reason, he is speeding up the purge of the public security and judicial systems, eliminating the “Jiang faction” and using the public security department. Monitor key figures in order to force the CCP elites to surrender.

Putin cronies and Guo Shengkun climb friendship experts: Sino-Russian relations are fragile

When the Russian army lost successive wars in Ukraine, Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev met with Guo Shengkun, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Political and Legal Committee, in Fujian on Monday (September 19), and stressed that Moscow will strengthen its ties with Beijing. Relationships are seen as the highest policy objective. But experts have found that no matter how much Russia emphasizes Sino-Russian cooperation, the relationship between the two countries is much weaker than many believe.

Liu Qiangdong’s transfer of equity shares in Jingdong Logistics fell more than 8%, cashing out 64 billion in 6 years

On September 18, the news of JD.com founder Liu Qiangdong’s “transfer of equity in JD-related companies” was on the hot search list. Affected by this news, the share price of JD Logistics fell by more than 8%. According to reports, Liu Qiangdong has cashed out a total of 64 billion yuan in the past six years.

Family members of Shenzhen old woman who died after surgery complained that multiple healthy organs were removed

A 77-year-old woman from Shenzhen passed away three months after pancreatic cancer surgery. The family complained that the hospital had no cancer diagnosis at all before the operation, but indiscriminately removed multiple healthy organs, causing the death of the elderly.

International Heart and Lung Transplantation Society completely bans Chinese organ transplants

The CCP’s organ transplant operation has been controversial again. The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) recently issued a statement introducing a new policy prohibiting the publication of any research papers on organ transplants from China.

China loses major Philippine airport project worth $11 billion

Last week, the SPIA Development Alliance, a consortium backed by South Korean and European companies, won an $11 billion airport project in the Philippines that China has long coveted.

[News Talk]Pulling people to isolate Guizhou in the middle of the night caused public anger

[Yokogawa Viewpoint]Biden’s two heavyweight SCOs make wedding dresses for others?

[Qin Peng Live]A big reversal?Wang Qishan is allowed to visit the Queen’s coffin

[Foresight Quick Review]The Guiyang car accident was a man-made accident, and Biden reiterated his position to protect Taiwan

[Finance and Business World]Xi’s internal speech is hotly rumored to protect the party and return to poverty first?

[Hot Interaction]Guizhou bus rollover caused public anger: When will the zero-clearing policy roll over?

[Unsolved Mystery]Revealing the truth about the past life of Monk Xuyun, it turned out to be him

【Forbidden】September 19th three withdrawal statement selection

【Forbidden】International Heart and Lung Transplantation Society Bans Chinese Organ Transplantation Papers

【Forbidden News in China】Full Version September 19

【Global News】Full version on September 19

[Evening News]Full version on September 19

【Global Direct Hit】September 19th Full Version (2)

[Global Direct Hit]Full version on September 20 (1)

[Early Shen Yun Program]Han Feng Qi Li (produced in 2014)

Shen Yun works

“Nine Commentaries” editorial department: The devil is ruling our world (full episode of broadcast edition)

“Nine Commentaries” editorial department: The devil is ruling our world (complete works in text version)

Click Dailyhot topic

(Editor in charge: Wang Xinyu)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/20/a103532545.html