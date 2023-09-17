How Indian History is Being Written Today

In a recent interview with Xie Gang, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Nehru University in India, he discusses the proposed change of the country’s name and how it reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party’s desire to return to tradition. With this understanding, Australian historian John Zubursky’s book, “India Five Thousand Years,” provides valuable insights into the country’s history.

Zubuldsky, who has lived in India for a long time, draws upon his experiences as a New Delhi correspondent and diplomat to condense 5,000 years of Indian history into a small book. He takes readers on a journey through the country’s earliest inhabitants, the Harappan civilization, Hindu dynasties, Muslim rule, British colonization, and the struggle for independence. Zubuldsky weaves together the stories of Buddha, Alexander the Great, Akbar, Clive, Hastings, and others to create a compelling narrative of India’s rich history.

One of the book’s major features is its exploration of various aspects of Indian history. Zubuldsky delves into topics such as the first Indians, the role of religion, the caste system, trade, and the perception of foreign travelers and conquerors. He provides insights from ancient ambassadors, Buddhist pilgrims, Arab travelers, and even the perspectives of British colonists. These diverse viewpoints offer a comprehensive understanding of the country’s past.

Zubuldsky also focuses on post-independence India, examining significant events such as the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress Party’s turmoil, the Emergency, economic reforms, the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and the rise of Hindu nationalism. By exploring these events, Zubuldsky offers valuable insights into India’s recent history, including its challenges and aspirations.

The book ultimately emphasizes the importance of India’s history and traditions in shaping its future. Zubuldsky believes that as long as India’s citizens have the opportunity to fulfill their potential, the country has a bright future. He expresses confidence that India’s destiny lies in the hands of its people rather than politicians or priests.

India’s history is a complex tapestry that encompasses a diverse range of cultures, languages, and beliefs. Zubuldsky’s book provides a valuable resource for anyone seeking to understand and appreciate the rich heritage of the South Asian nation. Through his meticulous research and engaging storytelling, Zubuldsky paints a vivid picture of India’s past, present, and future.

(Ma Bailiang, Associate Professor at the School of Foreign Languages, Shanghai Ocean University)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

