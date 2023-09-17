City Courts Hold Education Conference on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology for a New Era

Kaifeng City Courts Hold Theme Education Work Conference on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Ideology

On September 14, the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court in Kaifeng City held a theme education work conference for the city’s courts to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The meeting aimed to make arrangements for the city’s courts’ thematic education work. Wu Zhijun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, attended the meeting, with Zhao Gangyi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Vice President, presiding over the event.

The main purpose of carrying out education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era throughout the Party is to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. It mobilizes all Party comrades to work together to complete the Party’s central tasks. The meeting emphasized the importance of the city’s courts fully understanding the significance of carrying out thematic education and aligning their thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee’s deployment and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches. They must also follow the arrangements of the Municipal Party Committee, shoulder their political responsibilities, and effectively enhance their ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness in carrying out thematic education.

Focusing on the consolidation of the ideological foundation of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two safeguards,” the city’s courts should combine their actual work with the target requirements. They should keep in mind their responsibilities and missions, promote the implementation of thematic education with high quality, and ensure that every party member and cadre deeply and thoroughly learns, understands, and practices. Additionally, the courts should adopt a problem-oriented approach, improve research methods, and conduct in-depth investigations and research at the front line and grassroots level to effectively solve problems.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of aligning with the major strategic deployments of the provincial and municipal committees. The courts should focus on the “1145” work ideas and annual key tasks of the city’s courts, overcome difficulties, innovate, and strive to promote the high-quality development of court work. They should aim to achieve new results and ensure that inspection and rectification achieve practical outcomes. The courts must also adhere to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment,” implementing “reform,” “abolition,” and “establishment” in a reasonable and legal manner. They should further improve the long-term mechanism, consolidate and deepen the results of learning, and work towards the modernization of trial work in the new era.

The conference was held in a “live + video” format. All team members and special committees of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, deputy division level cadres, all police officers, all members of the resident discipline inspection and supervision team, and representatives of county and division level cadres who have retired in the past five years attended the main venue. The presidents, team members, and all police officers of each grassroots court also participated in the meeting at each branch venue.

The theme education work conference in Kaifeng City reflects the commitment of the local courts to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era. By aligning their actions with the Party’s central tasks and directives, the city’s courts aim to enhance their efficiency and promote the high-quality development of court work in the region.

