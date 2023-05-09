Home » “How soon do you leave the room?” – Courier TV
"How soon do you leave the room?" – Courier TV

"How soon do you leave the room?" – Courier TV

Big surprise for viewers of the episode of «American Idol» on Sunday 7 May, broadcast on ABC. During the livestream King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were in the UK to perform at the monarch’s coronation at Windsor Castle. «I just wanted to know how long you will be using this room for», joked Carlo, creating a funny gag. Both American singers have ties to the British monarchy. Richie is a global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a UK youth education and employment charity, while Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded by King Charles, which works to eradicate poverty in the South Asia. (LaPresse)

May 9, 2023 – Updated May 9, 2023, 10:11 am

