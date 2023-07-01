How to become a millionaire | Info

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has had a passion for investing since childhood, and now he has released his formula for success.

Izvor: FREEPIK/FREEPIC.DILLER

Growing up on Long Island in the early 1960s, Dalio bought his first stock at age 12. He used the money he earned as a caddy to invest in Northeast Airlines, the only company he knew of that was selling for less than five dollars a share.

Although his strategy was naive, Dalio tripled his money after an unplanned acquisition. This early success fueled his enthusiasm for investing and he went on to build an impressive stock portfolio throughout his teenage years.

Rej Dalilo Source: Youtube/Chris Williamson/Screenshot

Today, he is worth $19 billion and will receive billions of dollars through the exit package he secured upon his retirement from Bridgewater Associates.writes the NY Times.

Dalio built Bridgewater from the ground up, starting in 1975. While the stock market can offer safer and more consistent gains, the startup world can often be a good option for high-risk, high-reward diversification. After all, many billionaires make their money before their company goes public.

Dalio attributes his early interest in investing to connections he made as a golf caddy. While working at a golf club on Long Island, New York, he had the opportunity to listen to George Leib and Donald Stott, two men associated with Wall Street, discuss their investment experiences. Inspired by their conversations, Dalio took the $300 he earned at work and invested it in Northeast Airlines.

Ray Dalilo on the world order Source: Youtube Ray Dalilo

This initial investment turned out to be a turning point in his life, not because it taught him specific lessons about the stock market, but because it ignited his passion for learning and exploring the world of finance at a young age.

Reflecting on his early experiences, Dalio emphasizes the impact of learning before adolescence. He believes that the way adults think and learn is significantly different from the way children think and learn. The experiences and lessons learned during this crucial period can profoundly shape their future.

Dali’s path to success was not without challenges. Less than a decade after he founded Bridgewater in 1975, he publicly predicted that the global stock market would crash in 1982, which turned out to be wrong.

This led to significant losses, as a result of which he lost clients, investors, employees and most of his wealth. But Dalio views this period of adversity as one of the best things that ever happened to him. It taught him the invaluable skill of thinking after failure.

Dalio revived his career, and Bridgewater grew into the world‘s largest hedge fund, managing about $150 billion in assets.

Today, with over 60 years of investment experience, Dalio’s fortune has grown to approximately $19 billion. Despite his vast wealth, he prefers to maintain a balanced portfolio, a testament to his belief in the importance of diversification and risk management.

Dali’s journey from a young investor fascinated by the stock market to a billionaire investor and founder of the world‘s largest hedge fund is a testament to the power of early experiences and the lessons learned from success and failure.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:12 Millionaire’s wife Source: Instagram/soudiofarabia

Source: Instagram/soudiofarabia

(MONDO/Gasoline)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

