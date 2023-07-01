Home » Three people died in Chunchi, after a strong crash
A traffic accident left two families in the Chunchi canton in Chimborazo in pain and grief, since three people died as a result of the event that was reported on the night of Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Two women and a man who were riding a motorcycle died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred in the Chunchi-Chimborazo canton.

At 9:36 p.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 line, it was announced about a road incident in the section of the road to Joyagshi. According to information from the alert, the occupants of a motorcycle were affected. In addition, vehicular traffic was interrupted due to the magnitude of the accident.

ECU 911 coordinated the assistance of the ambulatory unit of the Chunchi Fire Department and personnel from the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT) to attend to the emergency.

At the site, the response entities reported that it was a frontal collision between a car and a motorcycle. Unfortunately, the three occupants of the motorcycle died at the scene, two women aged 16 and 18 and a 26-year-old man. The competent authorities are investigating under what conditions the road accident occurred. It should be noted that the corpses of the victims were admitted to the amphitheater of the Riobamba Municipal Cemetery, where the legal necropsy was performed. (25)

