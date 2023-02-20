Backlight photography is a type of shot in which the light source is behind the subject being photographed, creating a silhouette or juxtaposition effect between light and shadows.

In backlit photography, the photographer needs to pay attention to the position of the sun or light source to achieve the desired effect.

Generally, the light should be positioned behind the subject to create grazing or side lighting.

When the subject is photographed against the light, his figure appears dark, due to the strong illumination of the light source around him. In this way, the characteristics of the subject are highlighted only through the silhouette, profile or general shape.

The effect can be made even stronger if the light is filtered through objects such as leaves, branches or other natural elements, thus creating interesting textures or patterns of light and shadows.

To take a backlit photograph, the photographer must pay attention to exposure compensation, as the light behind the subject tends to overexpose the image. In this case, the photographer should use negative exposure compensation, i.e. a reduction in the amount of light entering the lens.

Backlight photography can be used to create atmospheric and artistic images, especially in situations where you want to emphasize the shape of the subject, such as in portraits, landscapes, or shots where you want to emphasize atmosphere. Additionally, the effect can be used to create a stark contrast between the subject and the background, emphasizing the human or animal figure or the shape of objects.