How was my first time? ~BARA

We all keep the memory of our first time, whether it’s happy or not. Mine, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was as exciting as it was weird (like your mind if you were thinking about a certain thing)…

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to tell you about my first blog post! It was not long ago, barely a month before the announcement of the tenth edition of the Mondoblog contest. Eyes glued to my screen, my fingers wandered back and forth across my keyboard, lining up word after word. The tsunami of ideas that crossed my mind was only slowed down by the speed of typing my fingers, so passionate was the subject. It was the first time that I shared my point of view, my line of logic, my way of seeing things, on a blog.

I am fascinated by human beings

Like I said, the first time is often weird. My article was an upside down articlea little convoluted, where I showed off all my knowledge. An article where even Einstein and Darwin would get lost in my concept of toxic masculinitythe construction of male-female relationships from the beginning of humanity to today, from monkey to homo sapiens, gender biology…

You might have understood, I am fascinated by human beings et how from DNA he arrived at this complex beingboth in body and mind.

Me ! Credit: Bara Yingra

Indeed, I am a medical student – ​​“medical doctor” as they say – and at the same time a student of political science. I should have chosen sociology, you say, to complete my understanding of human beings, but hey! We will know why one day…

Contribute to the feminist struggle

I’m also what you might call a feminist man.. And yes I’m not ashamed to say it ! A position that is still poorly perceived in most African societies. It would be an admission of weakness according to some…

I recently joined the HeForShe movementinitiated by UN Women with Emma Watson as Goodwill Ambassador, also known for her role as Hermione in Harry Potter. this is a call to men, inviting them to get involved in the fight for gender equality. Not so that men become weak (!) but so that each human being can enjoy his freedom, without suffering any discrimination of race, ethnicity, gender…

I will therefore make it my mission to contribute to this fight, by relating the facts. Especially those of gender-based violence here in Chad, to bring you up to date on what is happening in my community.

Because the fight for gender equality is not just for women.@HeForShe call on men to get involved in this fight.

It was during the Vision of Hope conference sponsored by Minister Amina Priscille @longoh_p that I engage in this movement. pic.twitter.com/UYcr40boBJ — Yingra Bara (@bara_yingra) April 10, 2023

Breaking gender stereotypes

Speaking of my community, I try my best to contribute to its development. Indeed, I am a young active in an association, U-Report Gassi. It is made up of a community of young people who want to positively impact their environment through various types of projects. During Women’s Rights Month in March, for example, we organized a math competition only for middle school girls. This competition aims to encourage girls to take up careers in science.

This is also the ideology of HeForShe: breaking the stereotypes that plague people’s minds. There is this myth that runs here and there, that girls are made for literature while boys are destined for science. Through this community and this project, I bring my stone to the building in order to build a better world, as well as a more egalitarian culture towards the fairer sex in Africa.

Bara Yingra during the Dary festival at the Palais du 15 Janvier.

Credit: Bara Yingra

Alright enough about women! Let me also tell you about another project close to my heart… Finally, me and the few other Chadian winners of the tenth edition of the Mondoblog competition.

Highlight Chad

We started from the observation that our country Chad suffers from a poor image on the international scene. When we talk about Chad, we think almost exclusively of its army. Although she is glorious, we want, we Chadian bloggers, tell our country differently. Promote the cultural riches of this space of 1,284,000 square kilometers, twice the size of France !

Let’s talk about the beauty of its golden sand in the North and its mountains which shelter mysterious vestiges of the civilization of the past, such as Toumaï, without forgetting the green plains and the rivers of the South, which let glimpse the Gottio fall.

You had there, in a few words, in a few lines, the painting of my person. I am a young Chadian of 22 years old to break everything, with the fights that animate me on a daily basis and especially the recognition for the opportunity that Mondoblog offers me. I hope to be the eyes and the ears of the world on Chad.