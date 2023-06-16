Huawei and ZTE, the EU increases the dose: Countries must accelerate the phasing out of 5G

“We have been able to reduce or eliminate our dependency in other sectors such as energy in record time, even though many believed it was not possible. The situation with 5G should be no different: we cannot afford critical addictions that could weaponize our own interests”. Thus the European Commissioner for the internal market and services Thierry Breton su Huawei e ZTE: it is not a ban like the American one but it brings the risk that the process for the obligation to remove the two from the network infrastructures will also start in Europe, as was explained on the occasion of the rumor in the Financial Times.
In fact, however, the Commission’s recommendation of 2020 equals a ban… suggested. In fact, Breton in the press release of the last few hours complains precisely about the reaction by the member countries to the “council” of Europe: “To date, only 10 of the Member States have restricted or excluded high-risk suppliers”the collective security of the Union is thus at risk due to dependence on foreign countries, in this case on China.
In January three years ago, the EU unanimously adopted the so-called 5G security toolbox, a package of cybersecurity tools that defined the existing risks and the measures to be taken to address them; especially the recommendation was from limit or prohibit the adoption of equipment from suppliers considered to be high riskto which, however, only 10 complied. A problem, for which Breton and the Commission make matters worse by mentioning names and surnames: “[Confermiamo] that the decisions taken by some states of restrict or completely exclude Huawei and ZTE from their 5G networks are justified and compatible with the toolbox”.
We will continue to work vigorously with lagging Member States and telecom operators. I can only emphasize the importance of to accelerate decisions to replace high-risk providers from 5G networks. I also reminded the telecom operators concerned that the time has come to address the issue. For our part, the Commission will apply the principles of the 5G toolbox to its procurement of telecommunication services, to avoid exposure to Huawei and ZTE. We will also take into account the tools and evaluation contained in the report when allocating EU funding to all our programmes.
In short, Breton clarified who needs to be kept out of the core of 5G infrastructures to avoid a situation similar in the future to those with Russia on gas and now he expects answers from member countries. A real ban could be reached, i.e. an obligation for the 27 to oust Huawei and ZTE from suppliers, but the process would be long (it would have to pass through Parliament and then be implemented by the individual member countries) and the feeling is that Breton points to shorter times.