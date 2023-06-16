Huawei and ZTE, the EU increases the dose: Countries must accelerate the phasing out of 5G

“We have been able to reduce or eliminate our dependency in other sectors such as energy in record time, even though many believed it was not possible. The situation with 5G should be no different: we cannot afford critical addictions that could weaponize our own interests”. Thus the European Commissioner for the internal market and services Thierry Breton su Huawei e ZTE: it is not a ban like the American one but it brings the risk that the process for the obligation to remove the two from the network infrastructures will also start in Europe, as was explained on the occasion of the rumor in the Financial Times.

In fact, however, the Commission’s recommendation of 2020 equals a ban… suggested. In fact, Breton in the press release of the last few hours complains precisely about the reaction by the member countries to the “council” of Europe: “To date, only 10 of the Member States have restricted or excluded high-risk suppliers”the collective security of the Union is thus at risk due to dependence on foreign countries, in this case on China.