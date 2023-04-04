Actor Hugh Jackman reminded people of an important thing when it comes to skin cancer…

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (54), known for his roles in the films “Wolverine”, “Deadpool” and “X-Men”, announced to his followers on social networks and revealed that he has once again come to grips with a possible malignant diagnosis of skin cancer.

By 2017, Jackman had already had six skin cancers removed from his face, and after a recent doctor’s examination, there is a possibility that this malignant disease has returned. First of all, in the video, he wanted to remind all people of an important thing, which is to go for check-ups regularly, take care of their body and protect themselves from the sun.



“Hey guys. I wanted you to hear this from me in case someone runs into me on the street or something. I just had two biopsies. I went to see my doctor, Dr. Iron, who is wonderful. In two, three days I’ll find out what is being worked on and as soon as I find out, I will let you know,” the actor began.

He also revealed that the sunspots, now removed from his skin, date back to the time he spent outdoors without protection more than 25 years ago. That’s why he called on fans, especially those in the northern hemisphere ahead of the coming summer, to protect themselves when going out in the sun.

“Please put on sunscreen. It’s just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. Put on sunscreen. You will still enjoy it endlessly. Please take care!” Jackman emphasized at the end.

