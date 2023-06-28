Home » Human remains of Titan submarine victims found | Info
Human remains of Titan submarine victims found

Human remains of Titan submarine victims found

The US Coast Guard has reportedly found the remains of victims who died after the explosion of the submarine “Titan”.

The American Coast Guard said it suspects that human remains have been found from the wreckage of the Titan submarine, which disappeared ten days ago. This news comes after the remains of this submarine were found today, writes Sky News. Five men died, including three British nationals, when the submarine is believed to have suffered a catastrophic implosion at a depth of more than three thousand metres.

In a statement, the US Coast Guard said: “Medical experts of the United States of America will conduct an official analysis regarding the presumed human remains that were found in the wreckage at the crash site.”

At a press conference on Sunday, officials said that investigators involved in the rescue operation “took all precautions” in case they find bodies on the seabed. Also, CNN reports that alleged human remains were discovered at the bottom of the sea in the area near where the remains of the “Titan” were found, while adding that all necessary analyzes will be performed.


Let us remind you that the director of the company “OceanGate” is among the victims. Stockton Rush (61), British billionaire Hamish Harding (58), British businessman of Pakistani origin Shahzada Dawood (48) and his student son Suleiman Dawood (19), and the last victim is former French army diver and guard Paul Henri Nargol (77). It is suspected that they died after the submarine implosion as the expedition headed for the Titanic ran out of oxygen.

