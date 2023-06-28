27 players from Hebei participate in the National Paralympic Curling and Paralympic Ice Hockey Championships_Hebei News

National Para Curling and Paralympic Ice Hockey Championships kick off

27 players from our province participated

Hebei Daily News (Reporter Yang Mingjing) On June 27, the 2023 National Paralympic Curling Championship and Paralympic Ice Hockey Championship opened at the China Paralympic Sports Management Center. This is the first national event held after the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Disabled ice and snow events.

The 2023 National Paralympic Curling Championships and Paralympic Ice Hockey Championships will be hosted by the China Disabled Persons’ Federation and the Chinese Paralympic Committee. Group (men’s and women’s), a total of 76 athletes from 6 provincial teams participated in the competition, and Hebei Province sent 15 players to participate in all 4 small events. In the Paralympic Ice Hockey Championship, 53 players from the four provincial teams of Beijing, Heilongjiang, Shandong, and Hebei participated, including 12 players from Hebei Province.

This competition aims to promote exchanges between teams from various provinces, and at the same time select new players for the Milan Winter Paralympic Games, improve the echelon construction of the national team, and continue to promote the high-quality development of domestic disabled ice and snow sports in the post-Olympic period.

Both the Chinese wheelchair curling team and the Paralympic ice hockey team have achieved excellent results in the World Series. The wheelchair curling team won China‘s first Winter Paralympic gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games, and successfully defended its title at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games. The Chinese Paralympic ice hockey team made its debut at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games and won the bronze medal.

“In addition to sending talents to the national team through active participation, the participating teams in Hebei Province are also looking forward to training new players, increasing the competition experience of young players, and preparing for the next National Paralympic Games.” Section Chief Wan Donghong said.

