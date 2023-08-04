Home » hundreds of illnesses, two end up in hospital – Corriere TV
hundreds of illnesses, two end up in hospital

hundreds of illnesses, two end up in hospital

About a hundred boys fell ill: the government sends refrigerated buses

At least In recent days, 108 people have accused of falling ill due to the excessive heat at the world scout meeting (the World Scout Jamboree) underway in Saemangeum, about 200 kilometers from Seoul. South Korean President Han Duck-soo has instructed the government to provide unlimited refrigerated buses and refrigerated trucks to protect young people from the scorching heat wave. About 40,000 scouts from all over the world are participating in the gathering, including the Italian delegation. Most of the people who fell ill have recovered, but at least two are still being treated in a hospital set up on the site of the event. The illnesses occurred mainly during the opening ceremony of the Jamboree on Wednesday evening, when the temperature hovered around 35 degrees. (LaPresse)

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023, 5:13 pm

