Motor liability, we change: the news of the reform

Preliminary green light in the Council of Ministers – on a proposal from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – the draft legislative decree which implements a European directive on motor liability and provides for a specific obligation for light electric vehicles, including scooters. The text, according to the Mimit’s note, makes changes to the Highway Code and the private insurance code, defining the cases in which there is an obligation to have insurance coverage. The provision also strengthens the tool of the ‘estimater’, to compare prices free of charge.

The ‘estimate’ for consumers with the prices, tariffs and contractual conditions of the insurance companies and can be consulted on the websites of IVASS and the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy. As far as the insurance coverage obligation is concerned this comes extended to vehicles regardless of the terrain on which they are used; whether they are stationary or in motion; from their circulation in areas where access is subject to restrictions (for example vehicles that transport passengers from the gate to the plane at airports).

There are also some exceptions to the provision. In particular, the obligation to have insurance coverage for vehicles unsuitable for use as a means of transport is excluded; for vehicles withdrawn from circulation (destined for scrapping or subject to administrative detention, confiscation or seizure); for vehicles that are voluntarily withdrawn from circulation (e.g. for seasonal use). The novelty is represented by the voluntary suspension of the insurance by the insured. In this way a possibility is codified which until now was left to the free choice of the insurance company. The suspension period can be extended several times and cannot have a duration of more than nine months, with respect to the annuity. (Teleborsa)