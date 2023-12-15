Home » Hungary blocks aid deal for Ukraine, but European Union opens door to accession negotiations
World

Hungary blocks aid deal for Ukraine, but European Union opens door to accession negotiations

by admin
Hungary blocks aid deal for Ukraine, but European Union opens door to accession negotiations

European Leaders Agree to Begin Talks on Ukraine’s Accession to the European Union

European leaders have agreed to start talks on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a “victory,” while the regional group failed to approve a crucial aid package for Kyiv after Hungary blocked it.

Charles Michel, the president of the Council of the European Union, announced on Thursday that they would “open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova” and that they had granted candidate status to Georgia. This was hailed as “a clear sign of hope for its people and for our continent,” by Michel himself.

Zelensky quickly celebrated the news and called it a “victory for Ukraine” and “a victory for all of Europe.” The move is significant, especially since it sends a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, following concerns that the West had lost interest in supporting Kyiv.

However, European leaders were unable to approve a crucial financing agreement for Ukraine after Hungary was the only country to object, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The agreement is reported to amount to 50 billion euros (US$55 billion).

While the decision was celebrated by many European leaders, there was a note of dissent from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who suggested that Hungary disagreed with the decision made by the other 26 countries in the 27-member bloc.

Despite the announcement of accession negotiations, there are still fundamental obstacles standing in Ukraine’s way of joining the bloc. Ukraine will still have to meet the conditions of the Copenhagen Criteria before moving to the next phase of negotiations, which could take up to a decade before full accession is granted.

See also  German Chancellor Merkel's farewell trip to the UK may open a new page in German-UK relations|Johnson|EU|German Chancellor_Sina News

It’s a step forward for Ukraine, but there are significant challenges that still need to be overcome before it can join the European Union.

You may also like

Tronco, review of his album Tutupá (2023)

Venezuelan woman died strangled by her partner who...

Three died near Prizren while watching the races...

Ogres and innkeepers — As we were, as...

Your web browser is not supported

journey among the treasures of a city with...

AGCOM intervenes on the “inflation clause” of telephone...

She destroyed her best friend’s car because she...

“Retro Computer”: the magazine that takes you into...

Houthi missile launches in the Red Sea could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy