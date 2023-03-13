Home World Hurry up if you want to be the guest artist of dEUS in Spain
World

Hurry up if you want to be the guest artist of dEUS in Spain

by admin
Hurry up if you want to be the guest artist of dEUS in Spain

The group dEUS Look for a guest artist or musical group to be your opening act on the confirmed dates this year in Barcelona (March 31) and Madrid (April 1st). But hurry because the Last day to sign up this Wednesday, March 15.

The Spanish Wave opens a call for all those musicians who want to participate in this selection. An artist or band from our country will be chosen from among all the participants to open for dEUS for their brief stay in Spain. The call is already open and, if you are interested, you can sign up by clicking on this link. The last day to sign up is March, 15th.

Twenty-eight years after their debut album, the Belgians continue to have a most interesting and very direct musical proposal. Tom Barmanthe leader of the group, declared that “after almost three decades of life as a band, we want to play in many festivals and venues, we are looking forward to interpreting these new songs live.”

GOD han recently published “How To Replace It” their eighth studio album and first in ten years. The group lands in Spain to present this new great project to its entire audience. They will pass by Barcelona he March 31st in the Sala Razzmatazz and the April 1st by Madrid in the The Paqui Room. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

See also  Turkey, Erdogan: "No music after midnight". Young people and artists inflame the controversy

You may also like

Pope Francis: Ten years of missionary zeal, on...

Puzzles and Dragone, review of Memories of Puzzles...

The Inspector Cluzo, review of his album HORIZON...

After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the...

US-South Korea exercises, Pyongyang launches submarine missiles

Juve-Samp, the moviola: Rabiot, arm or chest?

United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sunak’s swimming pool scandal:...

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

the movie about tetris and the history of...

Almaviva, sit-in in Palermo in front of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy