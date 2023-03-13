The group dEUS Look for a guest artist or musical group to be your opening act on the confirmed dates this year in Barcelona (March 31) and Madrid (April 1st). But hurry because the Last day to sign up this Wednesday, March 15.

The Spanish Wave opens a call for all those musicians who want to participate in this selection. An artist or band from our country will be chosen from among all the participants to open for dEUS for their brief stay in Spain. The call is already open and, if you are interested, you can sign up by clicking on this link. The last day to sign up is March, 15th.

Twenty-eight years after their debut album, the Belgians continue to have a most interesting and very direct musical proposal. Tom Barmanthe leader of the group, declared that “after almost three decades of life as a band, we want to play in many festivals and venues, we are looking forward to interpreting these new songs live.”

GOD han recently published “How To Replace It” their eighth studio album and first in ten years. The group lands in Spain to present this new great project to its entire audience. They will pass by Barcelona he March 31st in the Sala Razzmatazz and the April 1st by Madrid in the The Paqui Room. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.