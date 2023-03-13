The result did not bite him lightly. After all, Pardubice, written off after the autumn, under his leadership caught up with the other teams fighting for salvation and only thanks to improved spring performances, they continue to fight heartily for league membership. However, Radoslav Kováč had to watch his wards lose 0:2 against Bohemians in Ďolíček and, unlike some coaching colleagues, he accepted the failure with grace. “Bohemka deservedly won. She was more aggressive, her players went into every fight like animals,” acknowledged the former representative.

