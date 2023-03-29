Home World Huso Mujić lied about Dejan’s conversion to Islam Fun
Huso Mujić admitted that he had an agreement with his daughter Dalila and former son-in-law Dejan not to talk about Dragojević changing his religion.

After Dejan Dragojević admitted that he changed his religion four years ago and surprised the public, an even bigger shock followed in advertising. Houses Mujićathe father of his ex-wife Dalila Dragojević, who said during the Cooperative that it was a pure fabrication, and now admitted that they he and Dejan had an agreement and that he hid it from everyone!

“Why did I lie? Ufff… Well, I had to. May Almighty Allah forgive me and not take it as a sin. I was very happy that Dejan finally admitted that he accepted our faith. We have long since agreed with the Hodja that it is best not to talk about it publicly. I also lied because I made an agreement with Dalila and Deki before they joined the Cooperative not to mention it, and if you ask,” Huso admitted to Courier.

They were afraid that Dejan would not win if it was known. But Allah is great and He has won. It was known in Šepko, Fatija and Zumret and Damir and everyone knew it, so they couldn’t wait to tell the newspaper and take pictures, but it doesn’t matter. That was not my thing to say, that’s why I denied it“, admitted Huuso, who noted that he will no longer advertise for the media.

