The Vodafone Group communicates i financial results for Q3 2023 ( use , it is a question of fiscal year and periods, obviously not solar), quarter ended 31 December 2022 during which revenues from services grew by 1.8% on the same period of the previous year. From the global analysis conducted by the telco it emerges that slowing performance was the crisis in Europe a market in which the Group is quite exposed, while the satisfactions come mainly from the African continent through equity investments in some local operators.

Therefore, a decline in revenues in the Old Continent: le losses of the divisions of Italy, Germany and Spain they were partially offset by good levels of growth in the “home” market, ie in the UK, and in the rest of the Continent. Vodafone Business performance improved which in Q3 2023 achieved a +2.4% led by digital services.

I HAVE. MOBILE OVER 3 MILLION CUSTOMERS, BUT ITALY ‘HURTS’

In Italy service revenue was down 3.3% year-over-year, total revenue was about 2.6 percentage points year-over-year, went from 1.256 billion euros in Q3 22 to 1.224 in Q3 23. In Spain the worst contraction in service revenues on an annual basis (-8.7%), a less “painful” fall in Germany (-1.8%) while in the UK, as mentioned, there was a growth of 5.3 %.

The analysis conducted by the Group on our country imputes the decrease to the price competitiveness of the mobile sector and the lower contribution to revenues from the virtual sector, factors partly offset by the greater demand for connectivity and services from businesses. In the latter part of last year, Q3 23, to. Mobile continued to grow, with 52,000 new customers conducting the total number of customers over 3 million. The result, very important, was in the air after the 2.9 million that emerged on the previous occasion, now it has materialised.