Home » «I wish him good luck, but not in three weeks»
World

«I wish him good luck, but not in three weeks»

by admin
«I wish him good luck, but not in three weeks»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 8 hours ago

During today’s press conference Fabio Grosso, Lyon’s new coach, had some words to say about Gennaro Gattuso, Marseille’s new coach for a few days: «He’s a good boy. We have an excellent relationship, but in three weeks… (laughs, ed.). I am convinced that he will be able to solve his club’s problems.” The article Ex Rosa, Grosso on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ex Rosa, Grosso on Gattuso: «I wish him good luck, but not in three weeks» appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The US slowdown: "We do not want regime change". Macron criticizes Biden

You may also like

The Oldest Shoes Found in Europe: 6,000-Year-Old Sandals...

Udinese – Here is owner Pozzo: “We are...

Haikyu: Decisive battle at the landfill

Madame Sassé, a feminist djinn? – Abdoul Baldé,...

Africa protagonist – World and Mission

French Billionaire Bernard Arnault and Russian Oligarch Nikolai...

Title: “North Korea Incorporates Nuclear Weapons Policy into...

The 6th edition of the ARQ+Decor Circuit Yearbook...

French Billionaire Bernand Arnault Under Investigation for Financial...

Princess of Uzbekistan accused of money laundering |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy