The twin brothers were fed differently for 12 weeks, and this experiment brought interesting results.

Vegan nutrition is, without a doubt, still a topic that causes numerous controversies in our country. While some people think it is healthier and swear by its benefits, there are also those who claim that they are groceries of animal origin, necessary in everyone’s diet due to the high level of protein. Experts have often talked about this topic, and now an experiment has been conducted that has yielded clear results.

The twin brothers decided to different foods in a period of 12 weeks. Hugo and Ross Turner wanted to see how the body would change, and they were helped by professors from the University of “King’s College” in London, who followed their weight, cholesterol, body fat and many other things.

On the left in the photo is Hugo, a man who only consumed vegan foods, and on the right is Ros, who ate large amounts of meat. Experts pointed out that the brothers were ideal people for this research because they are identical twins. In addition to the prescribed diet, they had endurance training five to six times a week. Although they consumed the same number of calories, the foods differed in composition. Twelve weeks was enough to notice the first results, and here is what the experts found:

Hugo, who was on a vegan diet, had significantly lower cholesterol, as well as more energy that did not decrease during the day. His blood sugar wasn’t dropping earlier and his mental focus was better. On the other side, Hugo emphasized that he had lost his libidoand experts pointed out that it can vary from person to person.

Ross, who ate meat, at the beginning of the experiment weighed 79 kilograms and had 13 percent body fat, and his cholesterol remained the same until the end of the study. In order to get the most accurate results, the twins continued with this experiment. They want it to last at least six months, and at most a year.

The doctors also collected fecal samples before and after the research and discovered interesting things. Hugo’s microbiomes better protected against chronic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, which proves that a vegan diet favors the maintenance of a healthy microbiome. Nevertheless, effects on microorganisms were also observed in Ros, which changed little.

