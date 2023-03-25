Physicians are not satisfied with the handling of Covid vaccination damage: The reporting system is too bureaucratic and should be digitized, according to representatives of the medical profession. They also see a need to catch up when it comes to remuneration for consultancy services relating to vaccinations.

Vaccination against the coronavirus has occasionally resulted in vaccine damage. However, they are not always reported

AIn view of the debate about the actual number of vaccine injuries after Covid-19 vaccinations, doctors are calling for a simplified reporting system to record suspected cases. “The reporting process urgently needs to be better digitized so that doctors can report possible side effects after vaccinations more easily to the responsible authorities,” said a spokesman for the Virchowbund when asked by WELT AM SONNTAG.

The previous procedure via the input masks at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut was “too complicated and time-consuming” in everyday practice. Medical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of post-vac syndrome would also be desirable.

In addition, the association is calling for better remuneration for medical advice on the sometimes very complex clinical picture that occurs in some patients after Covid vaccinations: “The amount of documentation that the practices have to deal with has so far been disproportionate the relatively small amounts reimbursed by the health insurance companies.”

In principle, doctors in Germany are legally obliged to report side effects that may be related to vaccination to the responsible authorities. The extent of the underreporting due to non-reporting remains unclear.

“We have no knowledge of the extent of unreported side effects,” said the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. The German Association of General Practitioners also confirms that there are cases “in which vaccination damage is not reported as intended. As a professional association, we do not have any concrete figures on this.”

The Medicines Commission of the German Medical Association (AKdÄ), to which general practitioners and specialists are also supposed to report vaccination complications in parallel with the authorities, says it does not have any current figures on how often reports are omitted.

Basically, the hurdle for a case report is not very high. “More relevant is that many doctors are not familiar enough with the importance of the spontaneous reporting system and the reporting channels,” said Wolf-Dieter Ludwig, Chairman of the AKdÄ.

