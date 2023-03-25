news-txt”>

He was disposing of demolition waste in an area he hadn’t applied for permits for. An illegal landfill of about one hectare was seized in the industrial area of ​​Villacidro by Carabinieri and local police.

The area in which it was built is subject to landscape constraints. According to what was ascertained by the local police and the Arma military, the landfill had been built a few years ago without any authorization and was used in parallel with another plot of land for which the owner, a 40-year-old, had permits.

The entrepreneur is now being investigated for environmental crimes.