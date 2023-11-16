IDF Discovers Laptop with Photos of Hamas Hostages in Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a raid on Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital and found a laptop with photos of Hamas hostages. The hospital is accused of functioning as a Hamas terrorist headquarters. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Cornicus of the IDF commented that this is likely what Hamas was forced to leave behind as they evacuated the hospital. Reuters revealed that Qatari mediators are negotiating a deal between Hamas and Israel for the release of 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire. Hamas has accepted the broad outlines of this deal, but the details are still being negotiated. The United States, Israel, and Qatar are involved in the negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains cautious but optimistic about the potential agreement. US President Joe Biden is in regular contact with the involved parties and expressed confidence in reaching an agreement. These developments bring hope for the release of the hostages and the negotiation of a ceasefire.

