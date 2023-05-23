Ilaria De Rosa, the mother of the hostess in prison in Arabia speaks: “A misunderstanding, she has never smoked a joint. The truth will come out”

“Ilaria found herself in a bigger trouble than herbut it hasn’t never used drugs and being used to studying and working abroad, she knows well that, especially in certain countries, it is a huge risk to be found with drugs on one’s body”. Speaking in an interview with Press And Marisa Boin55 years old, worker from Resana (Treviso) and mother of Ilaria De Rosathe 23-year-old stewardess of a Lithuanian airline – Avion Express – arrested in Saudi Arabia and locked up in Jeddah prison on charges related to possession of drugs. A “colossal misunderstanding“, according to Mrs. Marisa: “The Farnesina explained to us that Ilaria was stopped while she was in a car with other guys. And one of them had a rod. He is not a drug to sell, but a cigarette with a narcotic substance, I don’t know if hashish or marijuana. But it was precisely a boy who had it, not my daughter. Ilaria had no joint. Yet they also arrested her along with all the others.

After Ramadan, he continues, in the Saudi country “they carried out many checks and many arrests. I know of five thousand arrests”. But, she repeats, “Ilaria didn’t have drugs on her and she’s not a girl who gets high. I know her well, she is my daughter ”. Not only that, but the young woman – she explains – is “a girl with his head on his shoulders“, accustomed to moving independently outside Italy: “After graduating from Treviso she studied abroad, at the United World College in Maastricht, in the Netherlands. And he speaks four languages ​​very well. She always was very studious and brilliant at school. In fact, at the age of just 23, he already works for a Lithuanian airline”, Avion Express, in fact.

The woman confirms that she has not heard from her daughter since May 4: “We have always spoken or written messages regularly. She informed me of her business trips, her pastimes. That’s why I got scared.” On May 8, she says, “I presented myself to the Carabinieri and made a missing person report. I was afraid that she had been kidnapped or that something terrible had happened to her. My heart was not at peace. And even now that I know she’s alive, I’m shocked. Because she ended up in prison unjustly and I hope that she will be released as soon as possible. I am living hours of anguish that no one can understand,” he confides. “I force myself thinking that being innocent the truth will come out. However I’m still very scared“.