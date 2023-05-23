Home » Elon Musk wanted to build a toilet next to his Twitter office
Elon Musk requested a restroom next to his office at Twitter headquarters, according to a lawsuit.

Allegedly, Musk doesn’t want to have to wake up his security team in the middle of the night.

The lawsuit alleges that Musk’s right-hand man suggested hiring an unlicensed plumber to avoid having to obtain a permit.

Elon Musk wanted to have a toilet built next to his office at Twitter headquarters so he wouldn’t have to wake up his bodyguards in the middle of the night when he needs to go to the bathroom, a new one says Complain.

Six former Twitter employees filed the lawsuit against Musk and X. Corp, Twitter’s holding companyfiled in the Delaware District Court on Tuesday.

They allege the defendants on 14 counts, including fraud, breach of contract and labor law. However, the lawsuit also contains many details about what is happening within the social media company led by the billionaire.

A Twitter engineer told the BBC in March that at least two bodyguards Musk through the headquarters in San Francisco consequencesalso to the toilet.

The lawsuit states that Steve Davis, der CEO der Boring Companyasked Joseph Killian – a plaintiff who worked at Twitter for 12 years and was responsible for designing the office space – to start work on a new toilet near Musk’s office.

Musk wanted the restrooms close to his own office so he “didn’t have to wake up his security team and walk halfway down the floor to go to the restroom in the middle of the night,” the lawsuit states.

Last month, the billionaire told the BBC news agency that he sometimes sleeping on a couch in the Twitter headquarters library. Musk told CNBC Tuesday he was about asleep six hours a night.

Killian told Davis that he would handle Musk’s toilet permits, but the lawsuit paraphrases his response, “We don’t do that, we don’t have to abide by these rules.”

He allegedly instead suggested that Killian hire an unlicensed plumber to build the toilet, as others didn’t want to jeopardize their license by working on a project without a permit.

Business Insider reached out to Twitter for comment. It answered with its automatic Default poop emoji mail.

