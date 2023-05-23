Prevent sunburn with sunscreen

Our skin is constantly renewing itself from the inside out. Sunlight causes brown pigments to form in the lowest layer of skin, which become visible over the course of a few days.

Tanning and sunburn result from ultraviolet (UV) light. Good sun protection products must cover the full spectrum of UV radiation. Only high-quality products protect against UV-A and UV-B rays. Depending on our skin type, we can tolerate a few minutes to half an hour of sun before our skin starts to burn. Sun protection products prolong the time spent in the sun, but do not prevent tanning. Prepare particularly sensitive skin for sunbathing. People with sun allergies should start with a few minutes of sun each day. In addition to sun protection, special care products can be applied before sunbathing and reduce the risk of allergies. Also make sure that your clothing is impermeable to UV radiation. Many a tourist in southern countries has gotten a sunburn through his T-shirt.

Avoid the midday sun! Due to the dwindling ozone layer, even in our latitudes, the midday sun is harmful to health.

After sunbathing you should apply rich care creams. Products containing vitamin E help to reduce premature skin aging caused by sunbathing. If the skin is burned despite all precautionary measures, it must be cooled quickly. Special care products are also available for this, which help the skin to recover more quickly.