by palermolive.it – ​​6 hours ago

The Isola dei Famosi started a few minutes ago but it already promises well. Ilary Blasi opened the episode with a stinging dig at her now ex-husband Francesco Totti. “So many things have changed, a man who was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “L’Isola dei Famosi, crackling start: Ilary Blasi throws a dig at her ex-husband appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.