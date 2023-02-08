Today the Iliad group announced the appointment of Nicolas Thomasstarting from March 6, a CEO Freethe historical brand of the operator in France.

This appointment comes in the context of the Group’s continental growth strategy, which has allowed Iliad to quickly become the sixth largest continental operator and have a unique growth profile.

Thomas Reynaud to focus on the role of Group CEO and dedicate oneself to the development of synergies between the three countries in which the Group currently operates and to seize development opportunities in other countries. The appointment of Nicolas, therefore, will allow ato focus on the role ofand dedicate oneself to the development of synergies between the three countries in which the Group currently operates and to seize development opportunities in other countries. Nicolas Thomas has so far been Chief Operating Officer of iliad Italia, having worked on the birth and growth of the company since its very first days of life.

“I am very happy with the appointment of Nicolas, a colleague and friend with whom I and all of iliad Italy have shared an extraordinary and intense path of growth and rooting of our reality and our values”- he comments Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italy – “Added to this is the pride in seeing at the head of our French “sister” a manager who professionally grew up and established himself in Italy, in iliad Italia. I believe that nothing more than this can be emblematic of the value of the people who animate iliad Italia every day, of the value that iliad Italia has within the group and, last but not least, of our strong international vision.”

Their appointment testifies to the Group’s continued willingness to help its employees progress internally, in all functions and in all businesses.

From now on, the Group will have a dedicated general management for each of its operators in the different countries in which it operates, in France, Italy and Poland. The new organization will come into effect on March 6, 2023.

The Group General Management, led by Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer, e Nicolas Jaeger, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, will supervise all countries and branches, ensure proper monitoring of the strategic plan, climate plan and prepare future developments.

Thomas ReynaudCEO of the iliad Group: “This development is very logical. It is good, at a time when our Group has nearly 17,000 employees serving nearly 46 million subscribers, that each operator has its own management structure. This development must be accompanied by increased exchanges of good practices between operators from different countries. This is the key for the iliad Group to establish itself among the European leaders, being ever more innovative, ever more at the service of its subscribers and ever more attentive to its employees. »

Nicolas ThomasCEO of Free: “I am very happy and looking forward to being able to take Free, its teams and its ability to innovate ever higher by perpetuating its core values ​​of freedom, truth and simplicity.”

Nicolas Thomas joined the iliad Group in 2010 to help launch the mobile business in France. In 2016 he contributed to obtaining authorization from the European Union for the Group’s entry into the Italian mobile market. Since then he has successfully led the creation and development of the Group’s activities in Italy as COO alongside the CEO of iliad Italy.

Thomas Robin joined the Group in 2010 as Head of Management Control for Free Mobile. He has been a driving force in most of the iliad Group’s external growth operations, particularly in Poland, and actively worked towards integration within the Group.